Insecurity: My Will Has Been Written, I’m Not Afraid Of Anybody — Ortom

Due to the current state of insecurity in the country, Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has stated that he has already written his will.

The governor, who is known for speaking out against the country’s insecurity, stated that if anything happened to him, his family will not quarrel over his property.

Ortom made the assertion at Government House in Makurdi on Wednesday, when he hosted a team from the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), led by a representative of the Director-General, Mrs Cecilia Gayya.

The governor said, “I have written my will. Me, I’m not afraid of anybody. If I die now, my family will not be fighting because of what I have. I have stated what I want.

“And those people who are keeping quiet about what is happening in Nigeria, I want to tell them that they have children. Yes, because silence is consent. So, Nigerians must resist the evil that is happening.

He continued, “Me, I have played my part and I promised myself not to be intimidated by anyone. I’m over 60 years. God has given me enough. God has been so gracious to me and I appreciate Him.

“So, nobody should think that him or her will cage Samuel Ortom in this life. But I believe that the God that I serve will surely protect me as He has been doing. Several attempts have been made to eliminate me, to assassinate me but God has protected me,” the governor said.