Insecurity: Oyo Govt To Host Hoodlums, Cult Groups

Oyo State Government has revealed that it is set to engage in talks with all area boys and cult groups in the state to foster peace.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, said this after a meeting behind closed doors with representatives of militant groups like Agbekoya and Odua People’s Congress and the Vigilante Group of Nigeria on Thursday.

Olatunbosun stated that the state government, in collaboration with all the militant groups, was determined to proffer peaceful solutions to the unrest between area boys and cult groups.

He noted that the time to end bloodshed in the state was now.

Speaking further, Olatunbosun said the meeting aimed to solve the problem from the roots.

He also disclosed that the state government would work closely with security agencies and leaders of the militant groups to meet with the cult sects and mediate between warring parties.