Inside Kwara Communities Where Residents Rely On Dirty Water Full Of Lake Weed For Drinking, Survival

Residents of Igbira Baba Elesin in the Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State have called on the government and other well-meaning Nigerians to come to their aid with regards to the source of water in the community.

A resident identified as Alhaji Isiaka Aweda told officers from the anti-corruption civil society organization, Elites Network for Sustainable Development (ENetSuD), that the lake, their only source of water, serves at least 7 communities in the LGA.

From a video obtained by SaharaReporters, the lake which looked more like a pool was covered by weed.

Residents who want to fetch, climb down into pool using the basins to disperse the leaves from the surface of the water before scooping a quantity.

According to Aweda, the water is the one community dwellers drink and also use for other domestic purposes.

In an interview with AbdulRaheem Olayemi AbdulRazak, the ENetSuD monitoring officer for Moro Local Government, Aweda said, “The name of this community is Igbira Baba Elesin, Baba Dudu Ward. This is the water we’re drinking, we don’t have another.

“You can see that people are fetching from here. This is what we drink. There are at least 7 communities that fetch from here to drink: Igbira Baba Elesin, Agba, Aniya Mumi, Badaru, Awon Oguntimuwa, Alagba, Elerin, Alaadota, etc. That’s eight, that is how it is. We want people to have mercy on us.”