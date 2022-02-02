Insurgency: Northeast Will Witness A Change In The Coming Months – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari promised Nigerians on Wednesday that in the next months, the country’s citizens, particularly those in the Northeast, will see a shift from the protracted insurgency to peace and prosperity in their areas.

Buhari expressed this in keeping with his commitment to restore peace to the Northeast and return it to a path of development and growth, which he made in 2015. His government, he claims, is still committed to the promise.

During the Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House, he announced this during the inauguration of a Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Returns, and Resettlement of Displaced Persons in the Northeast.

The group is tasked with restoring peace and normalcy to the troubled region, among other things, through engaging community stakeholders and implementing other methods.

President Buhari, who stressed that there is no place for failure, stated that the high-level coordination team will address the ongoing situation using guiding principles of accountability, delineation of duty, and community-driven techniques.