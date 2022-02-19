Irabor Meets With Governors Of Oil-Producing States Over Insecurity

On Friday, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Lucky Irabor met with governors of oil-producing states to discuss security concerns facing their states.

Some localities in oil-producing states have been targeted in recent years.

According to Irabor, the meeting was convened at the request of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is concerned about the situation of the affected states’ escalating insecurity.

Speaking on the security challenges, the CDS said the country’s economy is “bleeding” and there is a need to reverse the trend.

“Given that the issues demand quick action, as mandated by Mr President, we have come to engage with you and the requirement would involve the whole of society,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“As critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta, we believe that our framework would address the current issues. You will be playing a critical part.

“It is for this reason that we have chosen to engage with you, as directed by Mr President.”