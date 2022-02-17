Israel DMW Bashes His Car Gift From Davido

Israel DMW, Davido’s logistics manager, has wrecked the brand new Venza that his employer, Davido, had bought him a few weeks before.

Davido, the famed musician, had received a brand new automobile for his aide only a month earlier, on the 31st of January, and had expressed enormous gratitude for the gesture.

His joy was short-lived, as his car was recently discovered to have been involved in an accident, thereby destroying the front of the brand new car, which had cost an exorbitant amount of money.

Passersby mumbled that he was the one at fault, as seen by the video, and that he was the one at fault.

The incident is said to have taken place in Benin.

Check out the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CaFGggco7U_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link