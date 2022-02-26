It Is Better To Hustle With ASUU Than War And Racism: Shehu Sani Tells Nigerian Students

By
Bukola Tumininu
-

Shehu Sani has some suggestions for Nigerians who want to study abroad in the midst of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He advised them to return home and enroll at any of Nigeria’s universities.

He believes it is preferable to hustle with ASUU than to be stuck in a foreign country by conflict and racism.

This morning, he posted it to his Twitter account.

”Those who are dying to study abroad;Stay at home and get into federal or state university;it’s better to hustle with ASUU than war and racism.” he tweeted

See Twitter Post Below:

