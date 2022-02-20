It’ll Be Ingratitude On My Part To Leave PDP – Ebonyi Deputy Speaker

The Deputy Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Obasi Odefa, has stated that he is still a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite intimidation and harassment for him to join the All Progressives Congress.

“You may recall that for over one year now when the executive governor of our dear state, Chief David Nweze Umahi, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress, there have been speculations around where some of us belong to political party-wise,” he stated.

Also Read: 2023 Presidency: Arewa Group Urges APC, PDP To Support Igbo Candidate

The lawmaker stated this during a press briefing in Abakaliki, the state capital, on Saturday.

He added that it would be an act of ingratitude to leave the PDP, which made him what he is currently.