It’s A Thinking Job Not Bricklaying, Says Tinubu On Being Fit To Contest Presidency

Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed that he is psychologically fit to contest the presidency in 2023.

Tinubu said this on Friday when he visited the palace of Jimoh Olanipekun, the Ataoja of Osogbo, to inform the latter of his 2023 presidential ambition

There were concerns expressed on social media platforms over the health status of the former Lagos governor following his recent medical trip to the United Kingdom.

Speaking on the development, Tinubu stated that becoming president is more about a person’s thinking capacity than physical strength.

“I am not applying for the job of bricklaying or grave digging. I went to school to study accountancy and management,” he said.

“I am applying for a thinking job and I will do it right. The job I want to do is for Nigeria to be greater and to be proud of itself.”