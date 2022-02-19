“It’s God that gives cars” – Prophet Fufeyin says, as he shows off his fleet of cars

Prophet Omoto Fufeyin of the Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry has become the topic of discussion on the streets of social media.

The widely venerated man of God, has taken to his Verified Facebook page and showed off his cars.

While sharing a new video on Instagram, The billionaire prophet captioned the post below:

“The blessing of the LORD makes one rich, And He adds no sorrow with it.

Proverbs 10:22

THE BLESSING of The LORD is God’s original plan for you. Contrary to popular belief, He doesn t want you sick, broke and lonely. He wants to make you rich in every area of life your health, finances, and relationships.

May My God push you forward to your next level in Jesus name”.