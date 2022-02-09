James Brown Buys Diamond Earrings Ahead Of Birthday

James Brown, a Nigerian crossdresser, has given himself a diamond earring in celebration of his upcoming birthday on February 22nd.

On his Instagram profile, the crossdresser brags about the present while staring open-mouthed at it.

“This is original, ice block, not Kpanpangolo, Kaku,” the crossdresser exclaimed in a video on his Instagram page.

Meanwhile, ahead of his birthday on February 22nd, his fans congratulated him.

He captioned the post: “OMG I just got my self A Diamond ear ring worth 2,500 dollars ahead of my Birthday “

See post below: