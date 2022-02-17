James Brown Confirms Identity Of His Boyfriend, Papito

James Brown, a controversial crossdresser and socialite who recently flew to London, has now confirmed that Papito is actually Marshall Ratti after tagging him in a photo of the two of them together.

Marshall Ratti, an up-and-coming artist, released a video in which he categorically disputed the rumors circulating on social media that he was the masked man in James Brown’s photo.

Today, James acknowledged that he is the real deal, and there’s no disputing it.

He tagged Marshall Ratti, with the caption: “I miss my PAPITO it’s not easy here cold one kill me o @marshall.ratti”

See post below: