James Brown Gains Admission To UK University

James Brown, a Nigerian crossdresser, has been accepted to a prestigious university in the United Kingdom.

The self-proclaimed Princess has given himself an extremely valuable birthday present.

James mentioned that he decided to fund himself to study in the United Kingdom as a birthday present to himself this year.

READ MORE: James Brown Shares Grass To Grace Story As He Celebrates 22nd Birthday

He stated that he had never ceased fantasizing about the unthinkable.

He described how he took the decision to support himself while attending university and how he overcame one of the most difficult challenges of his life.