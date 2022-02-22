James Brown Shares Grass To Grace Story As He Celebrates 22nd Birthday

James Chukwueze Obialor, also known as James Brown, a Nigerian crossdresser, has become a year older today.

Today, February 22, the self-proclaimed Princess of Africa becomes 22 years old, and he has decided to reflect on his early years.

Following his arrest, a video showing James making a grammatical error and saying “They didn’t catch me” went viral, and James began to pull the weight of his fans.

The spotlight has continued to shine on him, and the crossdresser’s popularity in the entrance sector is rapidly increasing.

James Brown celebrated his new age by reflecting on his modest beginnings, from his time in prison to all of the challenges he has faced.

He brought up his arrest, which pushed him into the spotlight and made him famous.

