Jemima Osunde Questions Girls Who Go To Sleepover At Guys House

Actress Jemima Osunde has questioned why women are the ones who constantly travel to their man’s house for a sleepover and not the other way around, questioning if they are homeless.

She tweeted, “Why is it always the ladies who go to sleepovers?” because there are so many “testimonies” of how the guy woke them up at 6 a.m. and told them an aunt or someone was coming over and they should come and leave.”

She then inquired as to if these females are homeless, or if the guys couldn’t come over and tell them that they had to be going over and being embarrassed by being woken up early in the morning to send you packing as if you were homeless.

