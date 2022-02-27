Jonathan Can Speak For Himself, Shouldn’t Be Lured Into Presidential Race – Chidoka

Former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka, has stated that former President Goodluck Jonathan will come out boldly to declare his intentions to run for the presidency if he wants to do so.

He also noted that Jonathan does not need to be lured by anyone to join the race.

He stated this in an interview on Arise TV on Saturday.

Chidoka also stated that from the last conversation he had with his former principal, he (Jonathan) did not indicate any interest to run for any public office.

However, he noted that, if Jonathan had a change of heart, he would be in the best position to relay it to the country.

Chidoka pointed out that Jonathan was a ‘leading light of the PDP’ whose political future would be determined by making public his choices known to the whole country.