Jonathan Supports Governor Bala Mohammed’s Presidential Ambition

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed trust in Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed’s leadership abilities.

Jonathan stated he is fully familiar with the Governor’s commitment to national service during a meeting on Thursday.

During Jonathan’s presidency, Governor Bala served as Minister of the FCT.

“If you are there (as President), then I have a son,” Jonathan said. “Every father wants his son to grow.

“Those of you who worked with me, it is my duty to support you. We are the same family. The best thing will happen for us.

“You are very competent and focused person. By the divine providence, with the support of Nigerians and God, you will become the President of Nigeria.”