Journalist rents a billboard to appreciate her husband on Valentine

Tanzanian media personality, Zamaradi Mketema started off an online conversation after putting up a huge billboard with her husband’s face, as one of her Valentine’s Day gift.

Mketema who appreciated her husband for being an amazing lover and father to their kids, also said she will make sure her husband is the happiest man alive.

She wrote on Instagram;

If words will let me, it’s hard to express your value in words. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING !!!I will make sure you are the HAPPIEST MAN alive, I LOVE you man, I love you so much. Happy Valentines Baby!