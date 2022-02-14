Jude Ighalo’s Wife Slams Actress Oma Nnadi

Sonia, the estranged wife of footballer Jude Ighalo, has attacked actress Oma Nnadi for asking who brings a one-year-old to school.

Oma posed the issue after the death of a 19-month-old baby in Delta, who was cruelly flogged by his teacher.

Oma’s inquiry irritated Sonia, so she turned to Instagram to attack the actress.

She had written: “Does this one even have sense at all SMH. Everyone sha na actress for Naija… Very insensitive human being. Nonsense.”