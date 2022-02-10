Justice Dispensation: I Didn’t Blame Judiciary – Malami

Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has refuted reports that he criticized the judiciary for the country’s high-profile corruption trials being delayed.

Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, made the announcement in a statement.

Malami expressed his displeasure with the way his response to a question in a recent interview was misconstrued to elicit “unintended and non-existing inferences” that some mischief-makers misinterpreted as him condemning the judiciary.

“It was an innocent statement aimed at showing and re-enacting the tripartite division of powers and responsibilities among the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary,” he said.

Further defending his comments, Malami said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government accords respect to the democratic provisions of the doctrine of separation of powers among the three independent and separate arms of government.