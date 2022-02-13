Ka3na Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday With Heartwarming Message

Ka3na, a former Big Brother Naija ‘LockDown’ Housemate, has lavished love on her three-year-old daughter as she celebrates her birthday today, February 13th, 2022.

Ka3na and her daughter are photographed posing for the camera in a blue costume on her Instagram profile.

READ MORE: Ka3na’s Marriage Hits Rock Bottom; Says She Is Single But ‘Not Searching’

Motherhood is unquestionably unique, life-changing, tough, incredible, and everything in between, according to Ka3na.

As her daughter continues to change her life while becoming more lovely, Ka3na swore to cling to the good and breathe through the unpleasant.

In her words: “Motherhood is undoubtedly Amazing. Life-Changing. Hard. Incredible And Everything in between. So as you continue to change my life while you grow more beautiful and UNCONTROLLABLE”.

See post below: