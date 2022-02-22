Kano Will Host Biggest Rail Station, Says Amaechi

Kano state, according to Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, would host the country’s largest rail station.

Amaechi stated this in Abuja on Monday, when a delegation led by Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje paid him a visit to discuss the rail and inland dry port projects (IDP).

”We have two major projects we want to do in Kano, the first being the standard gauge from Kano to Kaduna. We are applying to Kano State Government to give us land to build the biggest station in Nigeria. It is the biggest station because we are combining two rail lines,” NAN quoted the minister as saying.

Also Read: BREAKING: Vandals Damage Lagos-Ibadan Railway Track, Trains Forced To Stop In Bush

”The first is the Kano-Maradi, which will empty in Kano and then the second one is Kano –Kaduna, which will also empty in Kano. Don’t forget the station we are building in Kano will be the station that will take passengers from Lagos to Kano.

“If you combine Kano-Maradi and Lagos-Kano, you will know that the volume of passengers you will get in a week will be about a million passengers.”