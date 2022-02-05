Kanye West seeks public opinion about his 8-year-old daughter, North West being on TikTok against his will

Controversial billionaire rapper, Kanye West has lamented about his 8-year-old daughter, North West’s presence on TikTok.

In an Instagram post shared Friday, Ye included a screenshot of the official @kimandnorth TikTok account to call out his estranged wife.

“Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on [TikTok] against my will?” the Donda 2 artist said in the post, notably tagging Kim Kardashian.

During a recent interview, Kanye expressed similar thoughts on TikTok and his daughter’s presence on the platform.

In the interview, he explained that he never gave permission for North to join TikTok or wear makeup.

