Kcee Erects Billboard For E-Money On 40th Birthday

Nigerian singer, Kcee went all out for his younger brother and billionaire, Emoney as he turns 40 today, February 18.

The singer erected a billboard at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos Island, which displayed photos of the businessman.

E-money uploaded a video on Instagram, showing off the billboard.

He also thanked his brother for the gift.

“Kcee God bless you big brother,” he wrote.

The singer also shared his brother’s photos on Instagram to celebrate him.

“I want to say happy 40th birthday to my dear brother @iam_emoney1 . Lagos it’s party time,” he wrote.

E-Money is Kcee’s younger brother, he is also the sponsor of the singer’s music career.