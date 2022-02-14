“Kids are not in my plan, It is a bit tedious and they are a lot of sacrifices – Kamene Goro opens up

Popular Kenyan media personality, Kamene Goro has opened up on why she would not have children.

29-year-old Kamene in a recent interview, revealed that she is not ready to keep up with the sacrifices attached to child-bearing, adding that pregnancy journey is limiting and a lot more time consuming to her liking.

She Said;

“Kids are not in my plan. It is a bit tedious and they are a lot of sacrifices and it is one I probably don’t want to make. Plus they are expensive, think of school fees, health care and more.

“I don’t want a little version of me. What will I do with a little version of me?

“This whole nine months thing looks like a lot of time, what I have heard about pregnancies is very scary. There’s the giving birth, it’s not an easy thing. I want to have full liberty over my life. I want to wake up and say, I want to go to Zanzibar”