Killing Me, Igboho, Kanu Won’t End Agitation For Good Governance – Sowore

Rights activist and a former presidential candidate of African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore has expressed that the agitations for good governance will always continue irrespective of the people leading charge.

He stated this during an interview with Sunday PUNCH.

He was queried on what he thinks the Federal Government must do to end agitations by different groups and individuals such as Yoruba Nation crusader, Sunday Igboho, and the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Sowore said, “they must be released immediately; the government should apologise to them, and pay compensation to them for the humiliation and denial of their human rights.

“It is their right to seek self-determination, and the Nigerian State has no right to arrest, detain, or oppress them. The best they can do is to call for dialogue. The government is only running in circles, thinking that the detention of Igboho or Kanu would quench the agitation the same way that they felt that arresting and detaining me would stop the agitation for a revolution, but it came in a different manner through the #EndSARS protests a year later.

“The government should invite all aggrieved persons and groups to a roundtable to discuss the future of Nigeria because the use of force cannot make or keep anyone to become or remain a citizen of Nigeria, only justice can do that, and without justice, even if you kill Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu, or myself, Omoyele Sowore, more battalions would show up, and there is nothing the government can do about it because you cannot continue to beat a child and dictate to them how they would cry.”