Kwankwaso And I Transformed Kano, Says Ganduje

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has complimented his predecessor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, for the state’s development achievements.

The governor said that he and Kwankwaso were the ones who gave Kano a new look and developed it.

“Former Governor, Senator Rabi’u Musa and I are the architects of modern Kano,” he said to the surprise of a gathering at the Coronation Hall, Government House Kano.

He was speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting with leaders of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) from the state and 44 local government areas to celebrate the victory they had at the Appeal Court over the leadership of the party in Kano.

Also Read: 2023: PDP, APC Have Nothing New to Offer Nigerians – Kwankwaso

“A Fulani man came to Kano after leaving the state for many years that he even lost his way home. He asked; is this really the Kano state I used to know? He was answered yes. He then asked who is responsible for this transformation and people said it was Kwankwaso and Ganduje that transformed Kano. They are responsible for the new face of Kano State.

“We (Kwankwaso and Ganduje) have done our best in lifting the face of Kano State. And I will continue to maintain this as a governor of the state,” he said.

He appreciated the party leadership from the national to state level for standing with them during the crisis in the party, calling on all those that were wronged in one way or the other to come back build the state to move forward.