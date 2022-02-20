Kyari Tasks Youth On Running Nigeria’s Economy

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd, Mele Kyari, has challenged youth in the country to take charge of the running of the economy by using innovative solutions.

Kyari spoke Saturday at the Productive Youth Initiative (PYI) 2022 Youth Convention with the theme, ‘Enhancing Youth Productivity Towards Self-Actualization and National Development,’ in Abuja.

He stated that with the government’s focus on transitioning into gas for domestic usage, youth should be at the forefront to benefit from the economic gains of the change.

“The youth can invest in LPG or go into the production of butane, propane, methane, ethanol or the natural gas itself. There is also the gas based industry which we can use for generation of power,” he said.

Kyari added that with the youth having “the brains, time and knowledge”, they should keep the focus to add “those things together and take over the running of the country’s economy. Do not allow us to continue to run it. Run it for yourselves.”

“We are in the era of robotics, if you don’t do that; robots will take over jobs from you. You should be focused and whenever you need support, the NNPC will be there to support you because we want the youth to take over when our time is up. That was why we decided to recruit over 1,000 young graduates into the corporation to be mentored and take over the running of NNPC Ltd.”