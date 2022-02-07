Lady arrested for allegedly brutalizing her underage houseboy and leaving him with bloodied injuries in Ondo (Video)

A Nigerian lady has been arrested for brutalizing her house help in Akure, Ondo state today, February 6.
A video shared online showed the houseboy writhing in pain from injuries that might have been inflicted using a razor blade.
According to a Twitter user who shared a video from the incident, the young boy was allegedly brutalized because he stole meat from the lady’s pot.
This happened in my mom’s street today, a woman brutalized her houseboy for stealing meat from her soup pot. @SavvyRinu @instablog9ja @PoliceNG pic.twitter.com/zsmM5WtUJP
— Jay (@Jay_2808) February 6, 2022
Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria