Lady arrested for allegedly brutalizing her underage houseboy and leaving him with bloodied injuries in Ondo (Video)

A Nigerian lady has been arrested for brutalizing her house help in Akure, Ondo state today, February 6.

A video shared online showed the houseboy writhing in pain from injuries that might have been inflicted using a razor blade.

According to a Twitter user who shared a video from the incident, the young boy was allegedly brutalized because he stole meat from the lady’s pot.

