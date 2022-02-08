Lady claiming to be Portable’s babymama shares their loved-up videos

A lady alleged to be the babymama of singer Portable has taken to TikTok to share their loved-up videos.

In one of the video she shared, Portable was heard calling her “my woman”.

Also sharing a video of the singer carrying a baby, she captioned the video “like father like son, my joygiver okikilola me”.

Some of the songs attached to the videos also suggested they are in a romantic relationship.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady has been nabbed after defrauding people with fake alert.

The lady who was seen being confronted after being apprehended disclosed that she had no other accomplice.

She also revealed that she had already duped 6 people before being nabbed. The lady went on to list the amount she got from her victims.