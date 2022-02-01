Lagos Population Causing Challenges In Health, Others, Says Aregbesola

The population of Lagos State, according to Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola, is causing severe issues in health, security, and the environment.

Overcrowding and high population density in some regions of the state, according to Aregbesola, is a ticking time bomb for future epidemics and pandemics.

The minister made the remarks at the 29th Founders’ Day Celebration of the Nigerian Society of Engineers’ Ikeja, Lagos Branch and the Commissioning of the Engineering Resource Centre named after him, held at Ralph Alabi Engineering Centre in Ogba, Lagos, on Monday.

Aregbesola was cited as claiming that the housing crisis in Lagos was a contributing reason to these concerns in a statement signed by the minister’s media aide, Sola Fasure.

He said, “One major challenge of an urban centre like Lagos is the housing shortage. According to the latest estimate, Lagos has 2.5 million housing deficits. This creates other problems of health, the environment and security.

“The overcrowding and high population density in some areas is a ticking time bomb in epidemics and pandemics of the future. Engineers should begin to design and construct low-cost houses that use less concrete and blocks and can be produced at a very fast rate in order to decongest and restore sanity to these areas.”