Lagosians to Receive Free Healthcare through Y’ello Doctor

Rural communities, semi-urban communities, and markets in Lagos State will receive free medical services including medical screening, diagnosis, consultations, treatment, drug prescription, vaccination as well as referral services through the Y’ello Doctor initiative by the MTN Foundation.

The initiative, which is currently present in six states across Nigeria, is in partnership with the State Ministries of Health and the National Primary Healthcare Development Agencies, to reach communities where access to primary healthcare continues to be a challenge.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the impactful role of public-private partnership in advancing quality healthcare delivery in Nigeria, and the need for increased involvement of private organizations strengthening the nation’s health system and the delivery of essential health services to the citizens.

According to a report by BudgIt on the COVID 19 funds for fiscal support, the Federal Government received over 27 billion naira in support from the private sector, during the Covid 19 pandemic. This support helped to acquire medical equipment, construct more isolation centres and provide welfare to Nigerians during the pandemic.

The Y’ello Doctor mobile trucks is one of such interventions by the MTN Foundation to support the efforts of the government in the delivery of primary healthcare. The truck was officially handed over to the Lagos State Government, at the state Ministry of Health’s office.

Speaking on the Y’ello Doctor Intervention, Hon. Commissioner for Health Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi, stated that the initiative in partnership with the State Ministry of Health will aid the government in achieving its goal to provide access to health services for all Lagosians, especially those in the rural communities.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Lagos, Director MTN Foundation, Mr. Dennis Okoro stated that the Y’ello Doctor project buttresses what the foundation does, to contribute to the common growth of the nation. He stated that “The mobile medical outreach focuses on the treatment of the regular basic diseases like Malaria, diarrhoea, respiratory tract infection, screening for diabetes, HIV, hepatitis, general consultancy, and Covid vaccination”

The Y’ello Doctor is currently working with Kwara, Kano, Gombe, and Anambra state Governments to provide free medical services in rural communities and markets.

The MTN Foundation through several Initiatives continues to collaborate with Federal and State Governments to provide healthcare services for Nigerians through innovative solutions.