Leave Bad Parents To God, They Won’t Go Scot Free, Omokri Tells Children

Reno Omokri, a Nigerian author, believes that parents should be treated with love and care regardless of whether they treat their children the same way.

He went on to say that they should enjoy frequent visits and birthday festivities, just like they did for their children.

Reno cautioned the children not to get so focused on themselves and their new family that they forget about their parents.

When one Emmanuel affirmed what he said but limited it to responsible parents, he returned to give further specifics about the types of parents who deserve this kind of treatment.

Reno asserted that it is the responsibility of children to honor their parents fairly, whether they have treated them unjustly or not, as ordered by God.

