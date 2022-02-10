Libyan PM Dbeibah Survives Assassination Attempt

Libyan Prime Minister, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah’s on Thursday escaped an assassination attempt as gunmen struck his car with bullets.

A source close to him said he escaped unharmed amid intense factional wrangling over control of the government.

The source said the incident happened as Dbeibah was returning home, describing it as a clear assassination attempt, but the attackers fled and the incident has been referred for investigation.

If confirmed, an attempt to assassinate Dbeibah could aggravate the crisis over control of Libya after he said he would ignore a vote scheduled by the eastern-based parliament to replace him.

Armed forces have mobilised more fighters and equipment in the capital over recent weeks, raising fears the political crisis could trigger fighting.