Lizzy Gold Breaks Silence After Clash With Destiny Etiko

Lizzy Gold, a Nollywood actress, has spoken up about a confrontation she had with her friend and colleague Destiny Etiko on set.

Destiny was seen in a video posted on Instagram interrogating Lizzy Gold about why she went to the location she did without her consent.

Lizzy, who didn’t seem to understand the question, ignored Etiko, who pushed her, and the two of them made a fuss, with several crew members separating them to avoid a fight.

Destiny captioned the photo on her Instagram page, saying that some individuals are ungrateful and referring to Lizzy as a chameleon and a devil.

While commenting to the video, some netizens said it was staged and most likely a PR stunt to promote their new film.

Lizzy Gold, on the other hand, declared in an Instagram post that she’s done making friends after a feud between herself and Destiny Etiko over unidentified concerns.

