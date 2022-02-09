Lola Abuta Replies Those Questioning Paternity Of Her Kids

Ololade Abuta has shared adorable images of her babies on social media. In December 2021, she welcomed her twins, a boy, and a girl, to the world.

The former Yoruba actress, who is now a real estate agent, shared images of herself and her twins on Instagram.

Emmanuella Graciana is the girl’s name, and Emmanuel Graciani is the boy’s.

Lolade was formerly married to Oluwagboyega Lopez, but the marriage ended in divorce after a kid was born.

Followers have inquired about the father of her twins, and she has an intriguing response for one of them.

See post below: