Lucy Edet Speaks On Becoming A Baby Mama; Reveals Real Age

Lucy Edet, a popular Big Brother Naija reality personality, clarifies her aspirations for marriage by revealing her true age once more.

The 31-year-old reality personality, who is currently single and childless, underlines her desire to avoid marriage in favor of being a mother.

In an interview with Saturday Beats, Lucy Edet stated that the pressure of marriage does not worry her in the least.

In her words, she said: “I am turning 32 in April. I have been very stubborn about it (marriage) and my mother has come to accept that marriage may not be for me. Perhaps, I will just have a child. She (mother) told me two days ago that I should just produce a child and I laughed.”

She also confused her fans about her age in her interview as she claimed she will be 32 in April but also uploaded to her Instagram to 42 in 2022.