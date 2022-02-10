Major sporting events in the USA you can’t miss in 2022

Let’s face it – everyone loves watching sports! There is something exciting and thriving about cheering for your favorite team or athlete. And wherever you are, you are bonding with your fellow sports worshipers, creating amazing energy, and having that awesome feeling of national pride. That is definitely something we are missing dearly in these pandemic years but with 2022 on the horizon – it looks like we have a lot to look forward to. This year will mark a reborn of all sports and we couldn’t be happier.

The USA was always the host for the most amazing and versatile sporting events. Let’s just mention some amazing events: the year starts with a bang, Super Bowl, it continues with Indianapolis 500, Kentucky Derby, and US Open. Therefore, we will have some serious fun! So buckle up, get the tickets and some refreshments, check on the latest news about your favorite sports and athletes. You can also check NFL lines for betting – Super Bowl is first on our list and approaching fast and the new NFL season starts in September as well! It is always great to add another layer of excitement to the mix!

Without further ado – here are some amazing sports events in the USA we look forward to!

Super Bowl 2022

We are ready for the spectacle! On Sunday 13th of February at the brand new SoFi Stadium in LA. This season was full of surprises and now we have two rivals that managed to beat the odds and get their place in the hall of fame.

The Rams and the Bengals will put on the awesome show in the clash of titans you definitely don’t see every day. The Rams won the Super Bowl back in 1999 and they are favorites but the Bengals surprised everyone. This is the third time for the Bengals to be in Super Bowl – maybe the third will be the charm for them?

SoFI stadium is a colossal entertainment complex with a capacity for 70000+ people. So this event would be huge, massive and the emotions will run wild! Aside from a great game, we will have a chance to enjoy quality hip hop music because hip hop master Dr. Dre will be in charge of the entertainment part.



Also, if you are attending this amazing event – make sure to respect all the safety protocols so we can all enjoy the game safely.

Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby is nothing like you have ever seen before! This May in Churchill Downs, Louisville you will enjoy an amazing mix of excitement and luxury.

Horse racing was always synonymous with a higher class. Just imagine all these prime examples of horse specimens showing all their power in the race.

We promise that your heart will race as well once you get there. You have an amazing opportunity to be a part of a long-standing tradition, enjoy amazing local landmarks and charming restaurants with a local flavor.

Indianapolis 500

When we are talking about races, we need to talk about the other tradition – this time in Indianapolis! The greatest spectacle in racing is officially happening also in May. So if you are not into horse racing, you will enjoy the excitement and electric atmosphere of much different racing.

The date is set just before Memorial day so you will enjoy a long weekend full of excitement. This event attracts various audiences and you can find custom tickets crafted to your budget.

US Open Tennis

All these events will be a perfect intro for unforgettable summer of tennis! NYC opens up its doors for this one of the kind spectacle. The most amazing tennis stars will be there, as well as the A-list celebrities that enjoy this amazing sport. Plus, visiting NYC at any time of year is always an amazing idea.

If you want the ultimate tennis experience, make sure that you enjoy it from the front row! NYC will provide you with the ultimate tennis experience.