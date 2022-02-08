Malami: FG Working With US On Possible Extradition Of DCP Abba Kyari

The federal government is negotiating with the US on the “possible extradition” of Abba Kyari, a suspended deputy commissioner of police, says Attorney-General Abubakar Malami.

The FBI stated in July 2019 that Kyari allegedly worked with Hushpuppi, a self-confessed international fraudster, to throw one of the latter’s friends in jail “following a dispute over a $1.1 million scam on Qatari business executives.”

However, the suspended officer refuted the charge, insisting that his “hands are clean.”

Usman Baba, the inspector-general of police, received the findings of a panel set up to investigate Kyari’s bribery allegations in August 2021.

Days later, Muhammad Dingyadi, minister of police affairs, said the panel report on Kyari had been submitted to Malami.

Speaking on the report on Monday, the attorney-general, in an interview on Channels Television, said the panel has established “reasonable ground for suspicion” which could lead Kyari’s extradition.

“There are a lot of issues that are ongoing, inclusive of the possibility of consideration for extradition and associated things. That is where the collaboration element of it comes into play in respect of all the two cases,” he said.

Asked if there is a possibility of extradition, the minister said: “there could be a need or perhaps the possibility of making such request and they are looking into it.”

Asked if the extradition request has been made, Malami said discussions on the matter are ongoing.