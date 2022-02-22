Many Crossdressers Look Like Pig: Bobrisky

Bobrisky, a controversial Nigerian crossdresser has made a nasty remark about his fellow crossdressers in an Instagram post.

He expressed his desire to relocate on Instagram, writing that many Nigerian crossdressers “look like pigs” while explaining how much he detest it when he’s included in the group of hungry people.

“Before you start wearing wigs, you should eat well,” he emphasized. Many Nigerian girls, he continued, are unable to compete with him.

Bobrisky wrote: “Look at mummy, Chubby, healthy, beautiful,hair game, skin, jewelries, cars bad ass machine nails, vibe etc many girls self no reach 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

I need to relocate ASAP. I hate when you tag me along with those hungry ones 😂”

