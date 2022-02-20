Many NGOS Are Working Against Nigeria – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has reiterated that many Non-Governmental Organisations operating in Nigeria are working against Nigeria’s interests.

He re-emphasised this on Saturday when he featured on ‘Radio Link’, a phone-in programme of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria.

In the programme monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria, the minister said Nigerians should be circumspect about the activities of some NGOs.

He stated that the government was in receipt of reports that some of the NGOs were on the payroll of foreign agents, traducers with ulterior motives to destabilise Nigeria.

The minister gave the example of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project which sued the Federal Government when the microblogging site, Twitter, was suspended.

“There are many NGOs in Nigeria today that are not working for the interests of the people of the nation.

“Otherwise, why will SERAP for instance take the Nigerian government to court because it suspended the operations of Twitter, an entity that is a platform of choice for people working to destabilise the country.

“This (Twitter) is an entity that was not registered in Nigeria, did not employ any Nigerian directly and is not paying tax in spite of the huge amount of money it is making in Nigeria.

“The same SERAP, when we later had an agreement with Twitter, wrote to my office to ask for the details of the agreement and we obliged,’’ he said.