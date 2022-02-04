Masari Wants Katsina International Entry Points Reopened

Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, has urged the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to contemplate reopening international entry points in Katsina, as other states have done.

The governor made the announcement while being represented by the Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, Dr Mustapha Inuwa, at a customs/community consultation meeting organized by the Controller of Customs, Katsina Area Command, DC Dalha Wada Chedi.

According to the governor, sealing the border for so long did not and will not produce the desired outcome until the closure is used to adequately educate the public on what is expected of them.

“Our thought was that the customs authorities will come up with comprehensive and clear modalities on how people can go about their normal and lawful businesses with ease, such that by the time the borders are reopened, people will not go back to their old way of doing things.

“Closing the borders did not change the smuggling activities because people with their survival instinct will always find a means of their survival.

“What is happening in Maigatari is the same thing happening at Kamba, Illela and Jibia as well as other entry points, so the best way is to take adequate measures to ensure that the nation’s means of revenue is guaranteed,” he said.