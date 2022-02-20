Maureen Esisi Shares Video Of Herself Dancing With Her Married Brother

Nigerians are reacting to a hot video of actor Blossom Chukwujekwu‘s ex-wife, Maureen Esisi, rocking her married brother at a nightclub.

Maureen, also known as Red Vigor, shared a video of herself dancing provocatively with a man identified as her brother and who is believed to be married on her Instagram page.

Her brother gripped her waist in the viral video while she wined and twerked for him.

Nigerians have blasted the twins for their actions since their chemistry was so sexual.

Maureen was also chastised for wearing a pair of slacks to the event that almost exposed her privates.

