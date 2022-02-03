Mele Kyari To Youths: Beyond Certificates, Learn Skills To Contribute To Nigeria’s Growth

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited’s group managing director, Mele Kyari, has advised young people to look beyond university credentials.

Kyari made the remarks on Wednesday in Minna, Niger state, after receiving an honorary doctorate in engineering from the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna.

The ceremony marked the institution’s 30th convocation.

Delivering a keynote address, Kyari promised to be an advocate for young people and urged them to acquire skills in line with current technological developments.

“I am happy to be here I will continue to be an advocate and ambassador of this university,” he said.

“In every ramification possible, but more importantly for the young people, this is a world of technology. Today, things are changing more rapidly than we can ever imagine. Things are changing at such a speed that for many of us — I am 57 — even at my age, it is difficult to follow.

“Therefore, for young people here, the prosperity is yours; the future is yours. But the future is so short that children and young people must learn skills, not just acquire certificates.

“Once you learn skills, the world will need you and you will become part of the journey of progress that this country deserves and I believe that this country will be a great place.”