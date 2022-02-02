Mercy Aigbe Reacts As Nkechi Blessing Rocks Her Nikkah Attire

Mercy Aigbe, a Nollywood actress, has reacted to her colleague Nkechi Blessing‘s recreation of her Hajia attire.

She uploaded pictures of herself wearing the same outfit Mercy wore for her Nikkah ceremony and striking the same pose ahead of her birthday.

Also, Nkechi captioned the photo by saying she told Mercy she would replicate her look, which she did, and that admirers and acquaintances can refer to her as Hajia Amerah.

Mercy Aigbe delighted over the pictures, stating that her colleague looks stunning and she asked her admirers who rocked the attire the best.

See post below: