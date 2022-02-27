Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband, Lanre Gentry Welcomes Baby Girl With New Wife

Lanre Gentry, ex-husband to popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has announced he is now a new father.

The star took to his social media to announce the arrival of his baby girl with his new, Busayo Comfort.

Gentry shared the news on Instagram today February 27, alongside a photo of Busayo carrying their first child together in her arms.

He wrote; “Thank you Lord for the gift of marriage, I’m very happy it is a baby girl thank God.”

Many of his fans and other celebrities have sent their congratulations messages to him.

