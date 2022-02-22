Mercy Johnson Gets Jealous Of Her Daughter; Tags Her ‘Resident Side Chick’

Mercy Johnson, a Nollywood actress, has cried out over a side chick receiving so much attention from her spouse, only days after rejoicing over the surprise Valentine presents and money her husband lavished on her.

Her daughter Purity is seen on a table clothing her father in a video posted to her Instagram page.

Mercy’s daughter impressed many people with how she buttoned down her father’s shirt and wore him a boat tie and suit jacket in the lovely video.

The actress who appeared envious of her daughter’s enjoyment, shouted out in the captions that her daughter, whom she characterized as a resident side chick, should leave her husband alone.

Watch video below: