Mercy Johnson Okojie Slams Pretentious Colleagues

Mercy Johnson Okojie, a Nollywood actress, has slammed her pretentious colleagues who are merely following her because they want to hear bad things about her.

Mercy claimed that she just noticed that many ladies are following her on Instagram because they don’t like her. She shared a photo of herself on a movie set moments ago.

They are expecting to hear awful news about her, she claims.

She cursed them and wished that they would have to consume terrible news for the rest of their lives.

