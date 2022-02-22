Middle-Belt Deserves To Produce Next President, Says Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode believes that Nigeria’s north-central region deserves a chance to produce the country’s next president.

This was expressed by Fani-Kayode, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

He added that while he no longer believes in the election of a president based on zoning, such a person should come from the middle-belt or south-east, preferably the former.

“I am not a big believer in zoning anymore,” said the former minister. “I believe that zoning could actually cause more problems … but if you insist on zoning, I believe it should go to a zone that has never had it before – the middle-belt has never had it, the south-east has never had it.

“The middle-belt has never had a democratically elected president, or a democratically elected vice president, while the eastern zone has had a democratically elected vice president.”