Mo Abudu Reacts To Rumours Of Her Sleeping Around With Politicians

Mo Abudu, a media mogul who has long been a source of inspiration for young women, has expressed concern over rumors that circulated months ago that she was having affairs with senior politicians in order to pay her expenses.

She was dragged on social media in September 2021, according to Kemi Filani, for her claimed love relationship with Lagos governors and other top-tier Nigerian politicians.

This was revealed by Instagram blogger Gistlovers, who chronicled the media personality’s sexual exploits with former Lagos state governors.

Mo, however, did not reply to the charges at the time; instead, she used her Instagram account to praise herself as a clever, beautiful, and brave lady.

In a new interview with Chude Jideonwo, Mo Abudu said “I listen to my mum a lot and she is wise.

She says, leave them, no one knows how water gets in the coconut so I won’t waste my time thinking about what anyone said, those that know me know me and anyone saying trash doesn’t know me.

People were calling me to find out if there is something serious happening and I’m like, you guys, I am very okay. Yes, it can be painful because of the young girls that look up to me.

I don’t want the young girls to look up to me to think that this is what I have done and if they do I worry about that because how do you do the work we have done?